James H. "Jim" Mulhern Notice
Mulhern, James H. "Jim" Born to Eternal Life April 23, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Nancy for 58 years. Loving father of Steve (Lori), David (Julie), Lawrence (Iordanka) and Kathleen (Paul) Mulhern-Davis. Proud grandfather of Shawn, Kayla, Damian, Nina, Lexie, Serene, Kylie, Grace, Macie, Johnpaul and great-granddaughter Natalie. Dear brother of JoAnn Bosch and the late Patricia Sloane. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jim was a proud US Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of Arandell Corp. Visitation Monday, April 29 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Monday at 10:45 AM from the Funeral Home to the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be held Tuesday, April 30 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary Cemetery(N88 W13600 Main St, Menomonee Falls).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
