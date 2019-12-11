Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Greenfield - Found peace December 9, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley and son Michael. Loving father of Marty Ott. Dear grandfather of Jessica and Jonathon Ott. Further survived by other family and friends. Jim was an avid member of the Corvair Club, Ham Radio Club, and loved his model trains. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Leonard's Catholic Church W173 S7743 Westood Dr., Muskego, WI. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Mass. Private Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
