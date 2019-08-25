|
Roberts, James H. Joined his wife, Patricia S. Roberts, in eternal peace at the age of 93. Dear father of Christine (Mike) Rechlicz and Peter Roberts. Loving grandfather of Amy (Mitch) Blozinski. Best great-grandpa ever of Christian and Ethan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jim was a 1943 graduate of Kaukauna High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Force on September 23, 1943 (WWII) and served until his Honorable Discharge on November 1, 1945. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University on June 19, 1949 and a week later (on June 25th) married the love of his life, Patricia, in Green Bay, WI. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June. Jim was a Life Member of the Purdue Alumni Association. He continued to follow the Purdue Boilermakers football and basketball teams determinedly, attending many football games with Pat. Jim worked for Basco, Inc., and then was plant manager of Control Technology Corp. He also worked as ISD General Sales Manager and then General Manager of W.H. Brady Co., before starting his own business, Sign Lines, Ltd. in 1980. He valued his relationships with his customers and continued his engagement with the business until shortly before he passed away. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, and dancing the night away with his beloved wife. He also loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 30th, at 11am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa. Visitation at church from 10am until time of mass. Private family burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. If desired, memorials to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019