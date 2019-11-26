Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th St.
West Bend, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th St.
West Bend, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for James Yanke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. (Jim) Yanke


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. (Jim) Yanke Notice
James (Jim) H. Yanke

Was born on December 16, 1941 to parents August and Faith (nee Wietor) in Milwaukee, WI, and died peacefully in Milwaukee at age 77 on November 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ellen Yanke (nee Krueger) for 57 years. He was a loving father to daughter Laurie (Ray) Muffler, son Jim (Wendy) Yanke and Linda (Brian) Gmach. He was a proud grandpa of Michael, Cassie and Jimmy Muffler. He is also survived by siblings August, (Forrest), Mary (Bruce) True, Tony (Diane), and Mike.

He felt fortunate to have been in a career that he loved, and worked as a brakeman/conductor on the railroad, first on the Chicago & North Western Railway from 1960-1995, and then on the Union Pacific Railroad from 1995-2002. He was a passionate railroad historian, photographer and author of the 2009 book, "The Chicago & North Western's Air Line Subdivision." He spent a lot of time photographing trains with son Jim, and was the best man at his wedding. He was involved with the Chicago and North Western Historical Society and enjoyed spending time with fellow railfans at the "Monday Night Slide Group That Met On Tuesdays." He founded the Milwaukee Chapter of the Union Pacific Employee Club which engaged in volunteer work. He loved spending mornings with his "second family" at the River Shores YMCA.

Jim was a true gentleman, a mentor to many throughout his life, and always put others before himself. He was a wonderful human being.

Our deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, December 2 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 1025 S. 7th St., West Bend from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline