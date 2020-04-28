|
|
James Ignatius Rice
Passed away peacefully with family at his side at St. Camillus where he was receiving hospice care on April 24, 2020 at age 92. He is survived by son Jim (Jennifer) Rice and daughter Anne (John) Grogan, as well as the joy of his life, grandchildren Kate, Meg, Ellie, Will, and Annie Rice and Emma, Grace, Addie, and Tessa Grogan.
Jim's beloved wife Bernadean (nee Basting) preceded him in death in 2014. They were active members of Christ King Parish in Wauwatosa. Jim came from a large Irish family and is survived by sister Sheila Russett and will be reunited with sisters Rosemary Steuber, Nancy Gaus, and brother Phillip Rice. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were very special to him and have countless songs and performances to remember him by.
Jim served in the Army Air Corps in 1945-6 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He attended Marquette University on the GI Bill, graduating in 1950 and earning his CPA. An industry pioneer, he worked with some of the earliest computers as a systems analyst at Allis Chalmers, where he spent his entire career.
Jim owned a Christmas tree farm in Wautoma, Wisconsin and loved to plant trees and care for the land. He was an avid sports fan and coached youth basketball, baseball, and softball. A devout Catholic, he loved Irish folk music, was a voracious reader, and completed the 1959 Encyclopedia Americana twice!
A kind, compassionate, and humble man, nothing gave him more pleasure or made him prouder than his beautiful grandchildren. His spirit will live on in each one them with whom he loved to share his time, his interests, and his wisdom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Christ King Parish, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or to Marquette University, University Advancement, P.O. Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881.
A private Funeral Mass was held at Christ King Parish and he was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial service to further honor Jim will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020