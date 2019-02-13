Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Bryl, James J. Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Dear father of Janine (Jerry) Lange and Jeffrey (Brenda) Bryl. Proud grandfather of Jenna, Sydney, Sierra, Chloe, Skylar and Owen. Cherished brother of Richard (Linda) Bryl and Sally Kunze. Loving brother-in-law of Larry Witter. Preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (nee Witter) Bryl, his parents Theophil and Alice (Nee Stolarczyk), brothers Larry and Jason Bryl and brother-in-law Allen (Joan) Witter. Further survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Jim was retired from the Army Reserves and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was also a retired Supervisor from the Milwaukee County House of Correction. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home, Friday at 5:30 PM with visitation from 3 PM until the time of service. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
