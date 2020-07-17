1/
James J. Gehl
{ "" }
James J. Gehl

New Berlin - Age 75 years. Born to eternal life July 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Rosalie in 2005 and his parents John and Marion Gehl. Beloved father of Brenda Gehl, Denise (Robert) Grzona, Kenneth (Crystal) Gehl, Amy (Paul) Jelacic, and Robert (Elizabeth) Gehl. Dear grandfather of Timothy Terry, Nicholas (Samantha) Terry, and Danielle Terry; Abigail (Ryan) Wilson, Alexander, Madeline and Clara Jelacic; Gabrielle Grzona; Matthew, Alexis, and Eric Gehl; and Jayden Olsen, Mason and Layla Gehl. Loving great grandfather of Theodore Terry and Mason Gumieny. Brother of Dennis (Sharon) Gehl, Sharon (John) Zak, and Wendy (John) Steffen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wed. July 22 at St. Agnes Catholic Church 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
