James J. "Jim" Igielski
James J. "Jim" Igielski

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Igielski (nee Klecha); son James L. Igielski; parents Leo and Rose Igielski; and by his siblings. Loving father of Dan and Jeff (Sarah). Proud grandfather of Michelle, Meghan, MaryJo, Alex, and Claire. Further survived by other loved family and friends.

Jim was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran who served his country in Korea.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Tuesday, November 24 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12 noon. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
