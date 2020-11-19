James J. "Jim" IgielskiMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Igielski (nee Klecha); son James L. Igielski; parents Leo and Rose Igielski; and by his siblings. Loving father of Dan and Jeff (Sarah). Proud grandfather of Michelle, Meghan, MaryJo, Alex, and Claire. Further survived by other loved family and friends.Jim was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran who served his country in Korea.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Tuesday, November 24 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12 noon. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.