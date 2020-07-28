1/
James J. Keane Sr.
James J. Keane Sr.

Reunited with his wife, Elizabeth, on Monday, July 27, 2020, age 88. Devoted dad of James Jr. (Bardomiano Talavera), Edward (Nickola), Joan and Elaine (Jeffrey) Goedde. Further survived by his cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends.

James was very active with the Knights of Columbus where he obtained fourth degree Navigator role. He was proud of the multiple years he represented St. Patrick in the annual Milwaukee Parade. James was involved in many community activities.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10-10:45AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Private burial to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
