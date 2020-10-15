James J. KlancnikFranklin - passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 09, 2020. James is survived by his loving wife,of 45 years, Meribeth nee Krause; his children Dan (Kate) Klancnik, Cindy (Patrick) Collins, and Lisa (Peter) DeVries, his six grandchildren, and many close relatives and friends.James loved fishing, traveling to Northern Wisconsin, and watching Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers. He will be deeply missed and always loved.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.