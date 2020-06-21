James J. Krahn
New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, June 19, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Karbouski). Dear father of Kevin Krahn, Catherine (Terrence) Skelding and John (Janet) Krahn. Loving grandfather of Adriana Skelding and Ian Gordon. Brother of Elaine (James) Unger, Randall (Anna) Krahn, Suzanne Stuntzner and the late Kenneth (Donna) Krahn. Brother-in-law of James (Evelyn), Thomas (Pat) Karbouski and Betty Gehl. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Eulogies at 7PM and visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Special Thank You to St. Camillus Hospice for their loving care. James was in the Air Force Reserves, a Loaned Executive for the United Way, and a member of Toastmasters, The Wisconsin Club, The Dairyman's Club and The Rainbow Club. Charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. President of JJ Krahn Investments. Longtime builder and developer of Real Estate. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee County Zoo or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.