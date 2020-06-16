James J. Lustig
1926 - 2020
James J. Lustig

Milwaukee - James was born on June 12, 1926 in Milwaukee (Town of Lake), Wisconsin to

Joseph and Ingeborg Lustig. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, just hours after celebrating his 94th birthday. Beloved husband "Jimmy" of the late Beverly (nee Andersen) Lustig for 70 years. Cherished dad of Kent (Carol), Scott, Todd (Joy), Mark (Nan), and Karen Lustig. James is predeceased by his youngest son Kim. Dear brother of the late Joan (the late Lou) Lavelette and the late Arlene (the late Guy) Patton. Beloved brother-in-law of the late Harold (the late Janet) Andersen. Survived by his sister-in-law Carol Lee Andersen. James will be lovingly remembered and missed by his 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

James attended Burdick Elementary School, Bay View High School and then joined the United States Army and served in World War II. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he attended night school to obtain his GED and carpentry apprenticeship. He worked as a carpenter for Plennes, ABCO, and Hunzinger Construction Companies.

Jim will be remembered for his feisty personality, but also for his gift of patience and love, especially when it came to teaching children different life skills. He enjoyed music, traveling, camping, bird watching, Packer games, square dancing, and doing jig-saw and word search puzzles. Some of his favorite foods were peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ice cream and cookies. When James' children were growing up he was actively involved in Scouts and the YMCA-Bay View Branch. He was a member of Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Elizabeth Residence-Franklin Location (North Building) and VITAS Hospice Care for the loving compassion they showed James in his time of need.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Consult the family for details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
