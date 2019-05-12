|
|
Miszewski, James J. Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 10, 2019. Age 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Olszewski) for 61 years. Dear father of the late James Jr., and Diane (Richard) Romans. Grandfather of Jennifer (James) Romans, and Michelle (Justin) Byrd. Great-grandfather of Noah, Brianna, Leah and Amiah. Brother of Jeanette Garstecki and the late Gerald Miszewski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. James was a giving and generous person and was always there for his family. He will be sorely missed. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019