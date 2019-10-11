|
|
James "Jim" J. Salaj
Jefferson - James "Jim" J. Salaj, 72 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery during a private family service.
