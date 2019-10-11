Services
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home
221 S Center Ave
Jefferson, WI 53549
(920) 674-4300
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home
221 S Center Ave
Jefferson, WI 53549
James J. "Jim" Salaj

James "Jim" J. Salaj

Jefferson - James "Jim" J. Salaj, 72 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery during a private family service.

Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
