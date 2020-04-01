Services
Dr. James J. Scerpella


1955 - 2020
Dr. James J. Scerpella

South Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on March 27, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Rebecca Scerpella (nee Eisenmann). Loving father of Michael (Danielle) Scerpella, Caitlin (Danny) Stemper, Christopher (Brianna LeMay) Scerpella, Marina and Isabel Scerpella. Proud grandpa of Declan Scerpella. Dear brother of Daniel (Jill), Patrick (Tammy), Mark and Matthew (Mandy) Scerpella. Further survived by numerous nephews, nieces and other loving relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation and Mass is being planned for a later date at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in South Milwaukee. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Dr. Jim lived most of his life in the South Milwaukee/Oak Creek area. He practiced Family Medicine in the South Milwaukee and downtown Milwaukee areas for over 20 years. He touched many lives during this time, both patients and colleagues. Jim supported the Divine Mercy parish and St. Thomas More HS alumni functions. He loved being involved in his kids' activities. Please see the Max A Sass website for a full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to , or a pledge to donate blood to your local Blood Center.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 15, 2020
