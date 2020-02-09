|
James J. "Jim" Skalitzky
Feb. 8, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Leona "Lee". Dear father of Kathleen Kattner and Michael (Janet) Skalitzky. Loving grandfather of Christopher and Kevin Kattner and Amanda, Alicia and Alexis Skalitzky. Brother of Karen Amend. Also survived by other relatives and friends and by his beloved buddy, Rosco.
Visitation Sun. Feb. 16, from 10 AM - 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Please see our website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020