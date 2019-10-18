Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Whitefish Bay, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Whitefish Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Whitefish Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Spitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Spitz Notice
James J. Spitz

Found peace in the Lord on Oct. 17, 2019 at age 92. Beloved husband for 60 years of Elda (nee Giuliani). Loving father of Susan (Kevin) Joy, John, Jake (Nina Vitek), Mary Ellen (the late Richard) Bronek and Carolyn (Chad Schraufnagel) Whittaker. Dearest grandpa of Hunter, Erik, Nicholas, Sonia, Lauren, Sydney, Jillian, Elyse, Christian and Josie. Fond brother of Arlene Keinert and brother-in-law of Agatha Giuliani Fingland. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Alma, siblings Louis, Elinor Dory, Margaret, Bernard, Arthur, Robert, Virginia Bonesho and William. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 from 3:30pm until the time of the family's spoken tributes at 5:30pm with Mass to follow at 6:00pm, all at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline