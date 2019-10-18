|
James J. Spitz
Found peace in the Lord on Oct. 17, 2019 at age 92. Beloved husband for 60 years of Elda (nee Giuliani). Loving father of Susan (Kevin) Joy, John, Jake (Nina Vitek), Mary Ellen (the late Richard) Bronek and Carolyn (Chad Schraufnagel) Whittaker. Dearest grandpa of Hunter, Erik, Nicholas, Sonia, Lauren, Sydney, Jillian, Elyse, Christian and Josie. Fond brother of Arlene Keinert and brother-in-law of Agatha Giuliani Fingland. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Alma, siblings Louis, Elinor Dory, Margaret, Bernard, Arthur, Robert, Virginia Bonesho and William. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 from 3:30pm until the time of the family's spoken tributes at 5:30pm with Mass to follow at 6:00pm, all at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019