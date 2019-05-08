Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stephanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Stephanek

Notice Condolences Flowers

James J. Stephanek Notice
Stephanek, James J. After 72 years Jim finally got his ticket to see Elvis on May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dear father of Lisa (Erik) Salo and James (Manivone). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday May 12, from 1 - 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park on Monday May 13, at 10AM. Dad has left the building. Please see our website for further notice.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now