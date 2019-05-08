|
Stephanek, James J. After 72 years Jim finally got his ticket to see Elvis on May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dear father of Lisa (Erik) Salo and James (Manivone). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday May 12, from 1 - 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park on Monday May 13, at 10AM. Dad has left the building. Please see our website for further notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019