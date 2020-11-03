James J. WollenbergMenomonee Falls - James Joseph Wollenberg passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 73 after a several-week battle with organizing pneumonia.He was born in Milwaukee on November 24, 1946, the oldest child of Gordon and Maymie (Sandoske) Wollenberg, who preceded him in death.He is survived by his wife of 49 years Nancy (nee Fredrick); daughters Amy (Kurt) Killberg and Melissa (Joe) Bergles: grandchildren Russell, Benjamin, Garhett and Casey; siblings Ralph (Kathy) and Kay (Jim) Washebek; and brother-in-law Ronald (Ede) Fredrick.After a youth spent getting into mischief, he graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School. He was drafted into the army and served as a military police officer in Germany from 1966 to 1968.He married Nancy Sept. 18, 1971, and they raised their family in Menomonee Falls.Jim worked his way up from a laborer to general foreman at Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He later worked at SCS and Lemke Stone as a mechanic.Jim was an expert mechanic who could fix anything put in front of him; an amazing cook (whose best-loved meal was beef stroganoff). He was interested in cars (he owned several motorcycles, a Corvette, a '57 Chevy and even a dune buggy over the course of his life), and enjoyed playing "keep away" games with his grandchildren and watching television. Pizza was a favorite treat (especially Pepino's), and he never turned down a piece of chocolate cake.Despite not owning any of his own pets in the latter portion of his life, he had a natural connection with animals. Due to several unlikely friendships with cats and an incident climbing a tree with a running chainsaw, he earned the moniker "Big Cat."In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts to the family will be donated to the Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital Foundation in Jim's memory.Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.