James J. Ziolecki
James J. Ziolecki

Summit - James J. Ziolecki age 65, passed away June 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Summit, WI.

A celebration of James' life will be on June 30th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house will be from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial service including a military honors ceremony.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services www.integrityfunerals.net 262-514-4600




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
JUN
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-514-4600
