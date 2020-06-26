James J. Ziolecki
Summit - James J. Ziolecki age 65, passed away June 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Summit, WI.
A celebration of James' life will be on June 30th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house will be from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial service including a military honors ceremony.
Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services www.integrityfunerals.net 262-514-4600
Summit - James J. Ziolecki age 65, passed away June 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Summit, WI.
A celebration of James' life will be on June 30th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house will be from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial service including a military honors ceremony.
Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services www.integrityfunerals.net 262-514-4600
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.