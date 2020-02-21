|
James Jeffrey Palkowski
Milwaukee - Went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. Age 50.
Beloved brother of Kathy, Joseph (Jeri), Michael, Jonathan, Patricia (Thomas), Mary (Mark), Jerome, and Brenda. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Monday, February 24, 10:30- 12:30 PM. Funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020