Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Burial
Following Services
Mt Olivet Cemetery.
James Jeffrey Palkowski

James Jeffrey Palkowski Notice
James Jeffrey Palkowski

Milwaukee - Went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. Age 50.

Beloved brother of Kathy, Joseph (Jeri), Michael, Jonathan, Patricia (Thomas), Mary (Mark), Jerome, and Brenda. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Monday, February 24, 10:30- 12:30 PM. Funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
