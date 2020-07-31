1/1
James Joseph Degenhardt
James Joseph Degenhardt

Erin - James Joseph Degenhardt of Erin, Born to Eternal Life Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He was born August 17, 1938 in Milwaukee. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Celine (Nee Kaestner). He is also survived by his loving children, Cynthia (Gary) Stuesser, Michael (Michelle) Degenhardt, Celine (John) Josephson and Christine (David) Schmitt, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his brother Albert, his sister Joan, his daughter-in-law Sue Degenhardt, nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Vincent and his grandson Adam and 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Mass of Resurrection is Friday August 7, 2020 at 10a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta in Monches, Hyw Q and Hyw K. Family will receive relative and friend from 9a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

James was a retired Milwaukee police officer who served from 1964 to 1995. He was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife and family.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
