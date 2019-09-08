|
|
James Joseph Metz
Cedarburg - September 6, 2019, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Mary (formerly Boyle) Metz. Loving and adored father of Danielle (Gary Fuller) Metz, Brendan (Mary) Boyle, and Siobhan (Michael) Mesenbourg. Proud grandpa of Sam La Porte, Molly and Eamon Boyle, McKenna and Emmerich Mesenbourg. Dear brother of Jeff Metz, Joel Metz, and Janell (Dan) Hagerman. Further survived by "brother," Dan Dougherty, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12 Noon at St. Boniface Episcopal Church (3906 W. Mequon Rd.), Mequon. The family will receive visitors, on Saturday, at the church, from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Boniface Episcopal Church or to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019