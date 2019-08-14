Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
James Sommers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
7152 N. 41st Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
7152 N. 41st Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sommers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph ""Jim"" Sommers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph ""Jim"" Sommers Notice
James "Jim" Joseph Sommers, 67, Milwaukee, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. His family was by his side.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on October 7, 1951, a son of Joseph and Marion (Nee Becker) Sommers. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Brown Deer High School. Jim married Nancy (Nee Dunn) and together they raised two sons. He worked as a mechanic for his entire career retiring in 2017 from Andrew Chevrolet.
Jim was an avid car enthusiast, always fixing and/or restoring something special for someone. His love of cars was passed onto his own sons and they now have many fond memories of their time together. Jim loved drag racing. Many weekends were spent at Union Grove racing his '69 Nova building many memories with family and friends. His greatest love, however, was for his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. His sense of humor and his sense of family will be greatly missed. He leaves behind a great legacy.
Jim leaves his beloved wife, Nancy, of over 41 years; his sons: Jared (Amy O'Donnell) Sommers of Brown Deer and Luke (Jamie Zentgraf) Sommers of Cudahy. He will also be remembered by his loving mother, Marion, his sisters: Wendy (Bob) Vehring, Dawn (Keith) Chapman and his brothers: David (Kerri) Sommers and Tom Dillman; nor will Jim be forgotten by his grandchildren Jameson, Cadence and Chase. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation SATURDAY, August 17, 2019 from 10 to 12:45 PM at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (7152 N. 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 PM. Final rest will be private.
Car enthusiasts and collectors, please bring your cars in memory of Jim to the church. Special parking will be available.
For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the .
Zwaska Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline