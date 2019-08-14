|
|
James "Jim" Joseph Sommers, 67, Milwaukee, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. His family was by his side.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on October 7, 1951, a son of Joseph and Marion (Nee Becker) Sommers. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Brown Deer High School. Jim married Nancy (Nee Dunn) and together they raised two sons. He worked as a mechanic for his entire career retiring in 2017 from Andrew Chevrolet.
Jim was an avid car enthusiast, always fixing and/or restoring something special for someone. His love of cars was passed onto his own sons and they now have many fond memories of their time together. Jim loved drag racing. Many weekends were spent at Union Grove racing his '69 Nova building many memories with family and friends. His greatest love, however, was for his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. His sense of humor and his sense of family will be greatly missed. He leaves behind a great legacy.
Jim leaves his beloved wife, Nancy, of over 41 years; his sons: Jared (Amy O'Donnell) Sommers of Brown Deer and Luke (Jamie Zentgraf) Sommers of Cudahy. He will also be remembered by his loving mother, Marion, his sisters: Wendy (Bob) Vehring, Dawn (Keith) Chapman and his brothers: David (Kerri) Sommers and Tom Dillman; nor will Jim be forgotten by his grandchildren Jameson, Cadence and Chase. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation SATURDAY, August 17, 2019 from 10 to 12:45 PM at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (7152 N. 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 PM. Final rest will be private.
Car enthusiasts and collectors, please bring your cars in memory of Jim to the church. Special parking will be available.
For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to the .
Zwaska Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019