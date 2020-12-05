1/1
James Joseph Stachewicz
James Joseph Stachewicz

Milwaukee - Born March 27, 1948. Died November 26, 2020 at the age of 72. His beloved son, James Jr. "Jimmers" preceded him in death by six months. Cherished husband of Carol (nee Benske); awesome dad of Joe (Courtney); adored Grandpa Beep-Beep of Levi and Clark. Also survived by his sister Judith Sobczyk; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and best friend Ken (Karen) Fenney.

Private celebrations of his life are planned. Please see Funeral Home website for the expanded obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
