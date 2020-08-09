1/1
James Joseph "Jamie" Wiencek
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Joseph "Jamie" Wiencek

West Allis - Born February 3, 1967. Passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on July 30th, 2020, age 53.

Survived by loving parents Mary and Joseph, love of his life Rachel, dear father of Kyle and Corey, loving brother to Nick (Missy) and Chris (Leila), nieces Jordyn and Maylen and nephew Brady. Further survived by countless close friends and relatives and his little shadow Vino.

As a loving father of 2, he would always make sure to be there when the days counted, such as never missing his boys' 1st day of school. In order to provide for his family, he would make a daily 45 minute commute to his job, there and back, without complaining.

Jamie was always big on traditions, like the car show and baseball with his family on the 4th of July, and his boys' Thanksgiving day turkey bowl football game. He would always go the extra mile for his sons by practicing sports with them in the yard and attending all of their games.

His life with Rachel was full of nothing but lovely moments, traveling to enjoy wine and beaches, and each other's smiles.

Jamie took such good care and love of his closest friendships including the close men and boys in his life, who fondly referred to him as "Uncle Jamie". Some of them he considered his "second sons", traveling across the country for various sports "man tours".

As an assistant manager at Metro Market, everyone described him as kind and helpful, making sure others were happy and successful.

During his years at Coca Cola, everyone always looked forward to work just to see and talk with him, and his positivity made everyone around him want to be better.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 28 at 11 AM, followed by a Prayer Service and Eulogy at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, http://support.pancan.org/goto/thewiencekfamily, are suggested.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruskiewitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 6, 2020
He was always smiling full of joy & all smiles I’d love coming to work when he was there his favorite line to me would be “what’s up Tracey how you doing?” Lol he will be truly missed wishing his family love & peace & May God Be With you guys forever .!
Tracey Underwood
Coworker
August 6, 2020
He was wonderful & always smiling I’d love coming to work when he’s around his favorite line to me Would Be “what’s up Tracey how you doing?” lol he’s Going to be truly missed wishing his family love & peace May God Be with you all.!
Tracey Underwood
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Jamie was a dedicated father and worked effortlessly without a complaint..He always had a smile on his face. I had the pleasure of working with Jamie at Metro Market on Van Buren..You will be greatly missed..But,may you rest peaceful... until we see you again
Darlene Flores
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved