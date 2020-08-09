James Joseph "Jamie" Wiencek
West Allis - Born February 3, 1967. Passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on July 30th, 2020, age 53.
Survived by loving parents Mary and Joseph, love of his life Rachel, dear father of Kyle and Corey, loving brother to Nick (Missy) and Chris (Leila), nieces Jordyn and Maylen and nephew Brady. Further survived by countless close friends and relatives and his little shadow Vino.
As a loving father of 2, he would always make sure to be there when the days counted, such as never missing his boys' 1st day of school. In order to provide for his family, he would make a daily 45 minute commute to his job, there and back, without complaining.
Jamie was always big on traditions, like the car show and baseball with his family on the 4th of July, and his boys' Thanksgiving day turkey bowl football game. He would always go the extra mile for his sons by practicing sports with them in the yard and attending all of their games.
His life with Rachel was full of nothing but lovely moments, traveling to enjoy wine and beaches, and each other's smiles.
Jamie took such good care and love of his closest friendships including the close men and boys in his life, who fondly referred to him as "Uncle Jamie". Some of them he considered his "second sons", traveling across the country for various sports "man tours".
As an assistant manager at Metro Market, everyone described him as kind and helpful, making sure others were happy and successful.
During his years at Coca Cola, everyone always looked forward to work just to see and talk with him, and his positivity made everyone around him want to be better.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 28 at 11 AM, followed by a Prayer Service and Eulogy at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, http://support.pancan.org/goto/thewiencekfamily
, are suggested.