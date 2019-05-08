Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
James K. "Jim" Ehmke

Ehmke, James K. "Jim" April 20, 2019, age 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Lynn (nee Behling). Loving father of Elizabeth (Joe Frenn) Ehmke and Wendi (Chris) Kaiser. Dear grandfather of Jessica Frenn, Tyler, Ryan and Logan Kaiser. Brother of Brent (Jean) Ehmke. Loving uncle of Andy (Karen) Ehmke and Becky (Matt) Morello. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 11 at Harder Funeral Home from 10 AM, until the time of funeral service at 12 NOON. Private interment Graceland Cemetery. Jim was a proud Navy Veteran and worked as an auto mechanic for the City of Milwaukee for over 30 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
