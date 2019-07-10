Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
Kaeufl, James K. "Jee Bee" Of West Allis passed peacefully on Sat., July 6, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Karen; children, Claudette (David) Wildes, Kenneth (Debi Gray) Kaeufl and Christopher(Elle Melville) Kaeufl; granddaughters, April and Jennifer Wildes. He is further survived by his special friend, Terri Kromray; siblings, Cheryl (David) Farrell, Daryl (Jean) Olson; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth E. and Ruth L. (nee Olson) Kaeufl. A gathering will be held on Thurs., July 11th from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Funeral Home.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
