James K. "Jim" Matson
James K. "Jim" Matson

Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life June 15, 2020 at the age of 54. Cherished son of Candice Zielinski (nee Olszewski) Dear friend of Jennifer Shelby. Devoted father of Max Matson and Nick Shelby. Dear brother of Lisa (Jay) Lamers, and the late Steven Matson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5PM to 9PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service to follow, at 11AM. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
