Mesarich, James K. Of Random Lake, formerly of Milwaukee, August 27, 2019 age 72 years. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Mueller). Further survived by his sister Carole Sedloff, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 30th, 6 PM at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish-St. Mary's Chapel Random Lake. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Random Lake. In state at the CHURCH Friday the 30th from 3-5:45 PM. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Belgium 262-285-4141 eernissefuneralhome.com
