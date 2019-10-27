|
|
James K. Ostlund
West Allis - Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Age 72. Reunited with his loving wife, Kristine (nee Cegla). Devoted father of John (Tracy) Ostlund, Kelly (Peter Grebe) Ostlund, and Matthew Ostlund. Proud grandpa of Hannah, Luke, Oliver, and Violet. Dear brother of Karen (Fred Taylor) Ostlund, Kathy Oglesey, Jonnie Ostlund, and the late Dianne Martin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
James was an engineer and throughout his career he worked at GE, GM, and Harley Davidson. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.
James was a great dad and grandfather. He was always there for others with his unconditional love and full support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019