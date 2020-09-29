1/1
James Krusick
James Krusick

Jim left this life peacefully at home, but far too soon at the age of 59. Loving husband of 38 years to his soulmate, Debbie. Unwavering father to Cassie (Nick), Jinnesa (Brian), and Nick (Lora). Lively Grandpa of Brentyn, Nolan, Devin, Richie and Nicholas. Dear brother to John (Linda), Peggy (Roger), Joe, Jeff (Mary), Donna (Jeff), and Katie (Tom). Preceded in death by his parents Maxine and Ronald (Nancy).

Jim was a hard-working Journeyman Tool Maker, but it was clear he was a born salesman. A haggler, with a joke always on hand. Jim will be remembered as fun-loving, selfless and the original American Picker. He cherished his time with family and friends, especially the Jefferson crew.

The family will hold a casual, outdoor celebration of life at Jim and Debbie's home on Saturday, October 3. Stop by between 1 and 5PM for a cold-one around the fire. Dad would be so proud that we kept this short and sweet ($$$).

Those unable to attend and wanting to leave a message or sign the on-line guest registry can go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Krusick family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Jim and Debbie's home
Funeral services provided by
Thelen Funeral Services
W309S4840 Commercial Drive
North Prairie, WI 53153
