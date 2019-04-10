Services
James L. Alexander

James L. Alexander Notice
Alexander, James L. Of Waukesha, age 66, entered eternal life on April 8, 2019. Loving husband of Susan (Lambrecht), father of Steven and grandfather of Haley. Beloved son of Beatrice (the late Robert) Alexander. Dear brother of Nancy (Scott) Berg, Ronald (Marcella Kalbac) Alexander, Steven (Diane) Alexander and Karen (Roger) Speth. Brother-in-law of Karen (Ken) Harnack, Richard Lambrecht and Terry (Kris) Lambrecht. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim served in the U. S. Navy from 1971 until 1980 when he received a medical discharge. He worked at the Waukesha Post Office for many years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 9 AM until the time of memorial service at 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Road (highways J&JJ, 4 blocks South of I-94). In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated. To receive obit/directions text 1841860 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
