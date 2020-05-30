Dr. James L. AlgiersHartford - Dr. James L. Algiers (Jim, Dad, Grandpa, Doc, JLA151) was welcomed home to heaven on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of almost 69 years to Dorothy(Reis), treasured father of Elizabeth (Dr. Jack) Manley, Patricia, Paul (Therese Roth), Timothy (Sue), and Abigail (Eric Fowler). Grandfather to Dr. TJ (Rita) Algiers, Olivia and Nick Algiers, and Paul Manley, as well as Matthew Manley Brown, Hanna and Mitchell Fowler, Christopher and Damian Roth. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John and Lucy Algiers, Dr. Lawrence Algiers, Dr. Norbert Algiers, Charles Algiers, Mary (Roger) Ohrmund, and Rosalie (Jack) Penland. He is also preceded in death by in-laws Henry & Marie Reis, Don & Mary Ann Reis, Willard & Jeanette Reis, Don & Lorraine Lieven, and Helen & Bill Milbrandt. He is survived by sisters - in- law Betty, Marcia, and Imelda Algiers and sister & brother-in-law Dale & Anna Ellicson. Beloved Uncle Jim and dear friend to many. Physician, healer, mentor, and professor to countless individuals whom he cared for and advised, throughout his career and even after in his retirement. Community leader and role model for all. He is remembered by Dorothy ("Doro") for his great love and devotion, constant companionship and friendship, and for his continual love and care for their children. He is remembered by his children for his love, guidance, support, humor, and unwavering dedication to the family as it grew over the years.Jim was born and raised in Hartford, Wisconsin, and lived there with Dorothy until the couple moved to the Milwaukee Catholic Home in 2017. Jim was a lifelong parishioner of St. Kilian's Church, and attended St. Kilian's School as did his wife, children, and several of his grandchildren. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout through the local Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1944, having excelled in track & field and football, as the Orioles' quarterback. After graduation he was drafted into the Navy. After a tour on the Island of Attu, he returned to Hartford where he worked at Libby's Canning Factory until attending Marquette University for his undergraduate degree. He married Dorothy in 1951 and the couple lived in Milwaukee while he attended the Marquette School of Medicine, and graduated in 1953. After an internship at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee, he and Dorothy moved back to Hartford, where he practiced general medicine for six years. While beginning his general medicine practice, he sensed a change in medicine, and undertook a three year residency in General Internal Medicine at the Milwaukee County General Hospital. As he worked on his residency, he commuted back and forth between Hartford, and always thanked and credited Dorothy for her ability to gracefully and masterfully raise their young children and support him during his time in residency.In 1963, he finished his residency and returned to Hartford where he practiced and founded Parkview Medical Associates. In addition to building the clinic, he foresaw and kept up with emerging trends in medicine, and witnessed the advent of emergency medicine and recognized the need to build an emergency room in Hartford. Under his guidance, the Hartford Lion's Club sponsored the first and second ICU's in Washington County. Continually learning, educating, and devoted to improving the quality of care for his and other patients, he started a medical lecture series in Hartford in the 1960's and invited physicians from the greater Milwaukee area to participate.Dr. Algiers is remembered, respected, and loved by his patients for always treating them as fellow human beings, and doing everything he could to understand them as such. He made it a point to understand their physical ailments, as well as who they were as people. This in-depth care and concern made his patients feel they were heard and understood. Dr. Algiers made those he came in contact with know that truly mattered.During his time in Hartford, Dr. Algiers was active in and devoted to causes in Hartford that would positively impact current and future citizens. He served on the Hartford Hospital Foundation, the Valley Bank Board of Directors, the Hartford Lions Club, St. Kilian's Board, the Hartford Christmas Committee, and he and Dorothy supported many other charitable organizations and causes including the Schauer Arts Center and the Jack Russell Memorial Library.After retiring from his practice in Hartford, he returned to the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1990 as an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, a position he held for ten years and later led annual teaching sessions in Physical Diagnosis. During this "retirement" he also remained extremely active in the betterment of Hartford on many levels. He started the annual Goldbug Golf Outing in order to raise funds to build the 1022 Club, an adult day care center. He continued to participate actively in the Lions Club fundraising efforts. He also continued to educate the citizens of Hartford on topics in medicine in a series of televised lectures on the local cable channel.His career and community service have positively impacted thousands, and he was accordingly honored with numerous awards including the Golden Circle Certificate from the Medical College of Wisconsin for 50 years in medicine, the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Medical College of Wisconsin, St. Kilian School Distinguished Graduate Award, Medical Center Foundation of Hartford President's Award, and a number of Lions Club Awards. He was named a Walter Zeit fellow, and he and Dorothy are members of the Campanile Society - Archdiocese of Milwaukee.In addition to being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, physician, and friend, he was also a prolific writer. His many works are compiled in the format of letters to his childhood friend, Louis Frey, and his "Letters to Louie" are a tribute to the people, places, and events he encountered on his amazing time on this earth. His sincere honesty and acute observation are a testament to the way he lived his life - with insight, reflection, and consideration for the human experience. Each letter ended with the same message that guided him throughout his life, and can guide us all as we adjust to life without him - we must always Keep the Faith. He also lived by the adage, "Everyday is a Bonus."Relevant and medically intuitive until his final hours, Dr. Algiers eloquently reflected on past pandemics and the current COVID crisis in an interview titled, "My 94 Year Old Father Reflects on COVID-19." The interview was posted on Facebook and LinkedIn and influenced thousands of people in 31 countries.Some of his favorite past times included Men's Day at Hartford Golf Club and golfing with friends and family, family parties and good times at Little Hills Lake, family trips and post retirement trips with Dorothy, Friday night fish with friends, playing bridge, meeting his morning coffee buddies, reading, writing, and finding out the life story of anyone who crossed his path.Jim Algiers will be forever remembered and loved by his wife Dorothy, family, and all of those he touched. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who lovingly provided care for Dr. Algiers, as well as the friends and staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home Residence and Health Center, where Jim and Dorothy have lived for the last three years. Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford, Wisconsin will provide a private family service on June 11, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that you share stories of your connection with Dr. Algiers on the Shimon Funeral Home website. Donations in memory of Dr. James Algiers can be made to St. Kilian's Parish (Hartford, Wisconsin), the Medical Center Foundation of Hartford, or the Medical College of Wisconsin.