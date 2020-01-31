|
James L. Bunda
Age 87 of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on January 29th, 9 months and 3 days after his wife Laurie. He is survived by his son Steve (Laurie) of Crandon, daughter Pam (John) Schmitt of Hartland, granddaughters Kristine (Darrin) Springer of Waukesha, Elizabeth (Andrew) Almquist of Waukesha and great-granddaughter Ellie Springer.
A graduate of Don Bosco High School and Marquette University, Jim began his career as a Mechanical Engineer at Briggs and Stratton in the test house. He worked his way up to Vice President of Quality Assurance, retiring after 30 years in 1985. His goal in life was to be retired as long as he worked, which he accomplished. He and Laurie enjoyed 34 relaxing years at their homes in Crandon, WI and Hudson, FL. He loved walleye fishing, golfing, card playing and woodworking.
A family celebration will be held in Minocqua, WI this spring to celebrate Jim and Laurie's lives.
Memorials appreciated to www.emmalovesdogs.org which provides financial assistance to animals in need and police K9 units.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020