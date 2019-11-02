Resources
More Obituaries for James Hartmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Hartmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Hartmann Notice
James L. Hartmann

West Allis - Found peace October 30, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Beloved son of Roger and the late Diane Hartmann. Loving brother of Robert (the late Melissa), Thomas (Lisa), and Michael (Kristine). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Tuesday, November 5, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.at the funeral home chapel with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Entombment private, St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline