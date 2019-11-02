|
|
James L. Hartmann
West Allis - Found peace October 30, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Beloved son of Roger and the late Diane Hartmann. Loving brother of Robert (the late Melissa), Thomas (Lisa), and Michael (Kristine). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, November 5, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.at the funeral home chapel with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Entombment private, St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019