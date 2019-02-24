|
Lavin, James L. "Jim" Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 listening to 50s music at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 77. He was the loving husband of Leone (Hajducki) Lavin, who preceded him in death, and the caring father of Lisa (Michael) Popke, Kelly (Earl) Braker, and the late Michele (Scott) Mitchell. He also was the proud grandfather of Kayla, Luke, Tyler, Neil, Maura, and his late grandchildren Faith and Brian Mitchell. Jim is further survived by other family members and friends. Jim enjoyed golfing, baseball, taking cruises, and spending time watching his grandchildren play sports. Jim was a devout Catholic who lived his faith on a daily basis. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, at 12:00 PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. Interment will be at Holy Apostles Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the estate of James Lavin for his grandchildren's higher education.
