James L. Nadeau "Coach Jim"

Saint Francis - Passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Mary for 54 years. Beloved father of Darrin (Kathy) Nadeau, Kevin Nadeau, Ann Nadeau and Christine Hellrung. Cherished grandpa of Trevor Nadeau, Melissa (Kyle) Gluth, Brooke Nadeau, Elizabeth Hellrung, Alexander Hellrung and Alyssa Hellrung. Cherished great-grandpa of Landon and Lincoln. Brother of Rene (Dennis) Dittmer and Michelle Benz. Futher survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. He also spent many years coaching his sons and grandsons baseball teams. He loved driving school bus, one of the children even included his granddaughter. Jim was always willing to help out his children and will be GREATLY missed!

Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. A Time of Sharing will be held at 7:00 PM. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 AM at St Paul Catholic Church 1720 E. Norwich St, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment and Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
