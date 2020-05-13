James L. Prim Jr.Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, May 11, 2020 at age 69. Beloved son of Dorothy Oldham and the late James L. Prim Sr. Loving husband and best friend of Debra (nee Ness). Devoted father of Theresa (Phil) Stevens, Mychal (Lisa) Ness, Latanya (Warren) Diedrich and Jeremy Prim. Proud grandfather of Jalisa (Mat) Munsell, Aaliyah Stevens, Dylan Stevens, Alexius Ness, Mychala Ness, Alexzandra Ness, Charlise Ness, Adrienne Ness, Warren Diedrich Jr, William Diedrich, Gabrielle Diedrich and great grandfather of Kenai and 1 on the way. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 7001 W Brown Deer Rd. on Monday, May 18 from 4 to 7 PM. Additional Visitation at MOUNT CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH 2862 N 53RD ST MILWAUKEE on Tuesday, May 19 from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Due to the current concerns regarding Covid19, only 10 people will be able to visit at a time. Please wear a mask.