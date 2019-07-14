Services
Winkleski, James L. Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, July 11, 2019, age 72 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Gniotczynski). Loving father of Anmarie (James) Kehoss, James (Jen) Winkleski and Barb (Mike) Blott. World's greatest grandfather to Brittany, Jordan, Christopher, Taylor, Morgan and Jon. Dear brother of the late Donna Hamm. Brother-in-law of the late Ronald (Jorie) Gniotczynski, Karen (the late Joe) Janezic and Lawrence (Tammie) Gniotczynski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Humane Society appreciated. Special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and Zilber Hospice for their excellent care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 14 to July 17, 2019
