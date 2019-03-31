|
Dereszynski, James Lawrence "Jim" 76, passed away March 6, 2019 at Cypress Village in Jacksonville, FL. He was born December 25, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, to Julian "Jay" E. Dereszynski and Lorraine "Lorry" Paprocki Dereszynski. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nyla Ruth Albrecht Dereszynski; children, Nicholas Jay (Tracie) Dereszynski, Lisa Anne (Ryan) Lankford; grandchildren, Zachery Ross Dereszynski, Sawyer Mitch Dereszynski, Cooper Jay Dereszynski, and Austin James Lankford; siblings, Judith (Robert) Moczynski and Jeffrey (Jane) Dereszynski. Also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Jim received his education at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee (U.W.M.), with a degree in Economics (June 1965), where he served as President of the Intra-Fraternity Council (1962-1963) and was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity. He went on to work for the Kohler Company out of Kohler Wisconsin for 41 years. Jim served in numerous capacities for Kohler, most notably running the sales organization in the Southeastern US and Caribbean. Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing, was an excellent photographer, enjoyed watching the NFL and SEC football and shooting. He was a member of the Oak Bridge Golf & Country Club, as well as The Lodge & Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12Noon-1:00 PM at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Jim will be inurned at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate in Jim's name to St. Veronica Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019