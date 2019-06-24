|
|
Passed away June 14, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Preceded in death by his mother Jeannette. Loving brother of Jeannine (Tony), Celine (Scott) Goldammer, and Karen (Jim) Terrian. Dear uncle of Danielle (Steven) Adam, Sara, and Tyler. Further survived by family and friends. Veteran of the United States Army. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:45 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Monday at St. Rita 9:00 am until time of Mass. Entombment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019