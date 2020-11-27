1/1
James LeRoy Vickio

James LeRoy Vickio

Fitchburg - James LeRoy Vickio, age 87, formerly of the Milwaukee area, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Jim was born Oct. 27, 1933, in South Milwaukee, the son of William and Isabelle (Hunt) Vickio. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a graduate of Marquette University. Jim worked in Information Technology for Allis Chalmers and Cooper. He was a member of McFarland American Legion Post No. 534 and McFarland Lions Club

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Craig (Debbie) Vickio; three daughters, Cheryl (William) Star, Tamara (Timothy) Benishek and Vicki Vickio Tobin; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marlyce (Krenke) Vickio; parents, William J. and Isabelle Vickio; and two brothers, Joseph Vickio and William "Don" Vickio.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, in McFarland, Wis. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Live Webcast Link. at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to McFarland Lions Foundation or takeavetfishing.org.

The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and support of Jim and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
