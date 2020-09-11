James Lewis Hurwitz
Glendale - (January 27, 1952 - September 10, 2020). Born to Marilyn Hurwitz Kahn and Sidney P. Hurwitz, he grew up in Whitefish Bay with two loving siblings, Richard Hurwitz and Linda Hurwitz. Jim attended the University of Wisconsin after graduating from Whitefish Bay High School. He worked in both the insurance and workforce staffing industries. He had a brilliant knack for sales and connecting with people.
Jim had a loving heart and a great sense of humor. He had many dear and lifelong friends with whom he was in constant contact. Jim served on the board of directors at Manchester Village and immensely enjoy being part of that community. Jim was an avid Packer fan and Brewers fan. Jim never married and poured his love into his family and close friends.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, his stepfather, Albion Kahn, step-sister Blanche Berenzweig, Uncles David and Ira Safer, Uncle Alfred Hurwitz, and Aunt Helen Blyweiss Rosenberg and cousins Steven Safer and Robert Hurwitz.
Jim is survived by his loving and 'most excellent' siblings Richard Hurwitz (Judith), and Linda Hurwitz (Richard Fine), step-sister Shelley Blumenfield, step-brother Jeff Kahn, Uncle Ely Safer, Aunt Lois Hurwitz, nieces Linda Graves (Michael), Laura Hurwitz, Sarah Hurwitz, and Sydney Fine, nephew Thomas Hurwitz (Skyler), great nieces Daphne Graves, Doni Graves, and Parker Hurwitz and many loving cousins and friends.
Due to Covid-19, graveside services for immediate family and invited close friends will be held at 11 AM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For others interested in being part of the service, zoom link is available at blanegoodmanfunerals.com
. Contributions to the Sidney P Hurwitz Memorial Library at Aurora Mount Sinai Medical Center, the National Kidney Foundation
, or a charity of your choice
is appreciated. Contact information for family is Linda Hurwitz, 23 Ethan Allen Lane, Stamford, CT 06093 and Dr. Richard Hurwitz, 19515 Braewood Dr., Tarzana, CA 91356.