James Louis Fons
1929 - 2020
Milwaukee - James Louis Fons, 90, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Milwaukee, WI went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. James was born May 29, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Edward Fons and the late Casimira Fons. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Fons and his sister Patricia (Fons) Diab. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Fons, daughter Margaret and husband Dave, daughter Connie and husband Jimmy, daughter Jeanine and husband Jeff and son Gregory and wife Kelly. He was dearly loved by his Grandchildren Alexandra (Grayson), Joey (Abby), Noah and Garrett. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. James served for 31+ years as a Math Teacher at Cudahy High School. He was on the Resurrection Choir at Our Lady of Lourdes and had a lifelong passion for Gardening that he shared with his children. Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Fons family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com .




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
