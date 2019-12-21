|
James Lyman
Racine - James G. Lyman, 70, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Jim was born in Franklin, WI on September 13, 1949 to William and Elizabeth (nee, Kanter) Lyman. On April 27, 1974, Jim married the former Jeanne Noble, celebrating 45 years of marriage.
A funeral service for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek. A visitation for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
The family would lie to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall and the Doctors and Resident Doctors at the V.A. Medical Center for all their care and dedication.
