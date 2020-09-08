James M. Andrus
Menomonee Falls - Jim Andrus of Menomonee Falls was peacefully called home to his Lord on September 7, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Loving husband and best friend for 55 years of Marge (nee Lovestead) Andrus who passed away on April 8, 2015. Cherished father of Paul (Cherie), Stephen, Thomas (Jennifer), Jane (Scott) Ross, Nancy (Matthew) Rech, Jonathan and the late Phillip Andrus. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Mitchell (Chiree), Thomas, Alyssa and Madelyn Andrus and Ashley, Hallie and Nick Ross and Olivia and Alex Rech. Brother of the late Dr. Walter (Virginia) Andrus, the late Elaine (the late Vincent) Paris, Carol (the late Herbert) Kuehling and the late Lois Silverman. Brother-in-law of the late Myrtle (the late Raymond) Skubal and the late Howard (the late Marj) Lovestead. Also survived by other loving relatives and many, many friends.
Jim worked alongside Marge developing and operating the Andrus Funeral and Livery Service and the Andrus Limousine Service.
Jim's family invites you to join them for his Funeral Service on Monday September 14th., at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls with visitation beginning at 3pm followed by Services at 6pm. Private interment at Sunnyside Cemetery, Lannon. Please keep Social Distancing Protocol in mind and masks are required. If desired memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or the Kidney Foundation appreciated.
The Raasch Raetz Funeral Home serving the family. 414-445-7404