James M. Ciezki Notice
Ciezki, James M. Joined his beloved wife Angie of 50 years in Heaven on June 7, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving father of Jay Ciezki and Jill (Thomas) Sessody. Dear grandfather of Jessica, Jamie, and Jordan. Fond brother of Rita (the late Jerry) Wojciechowski and Richard (Jackie). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM at the funeral home, with visitation from 10 AM until the time of Service. Private entombment Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
