James M. Curran
James M. Curran, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020 with his wife, Marla, at his bedside. Born in Mauston, WI on Feb. 5, 1955 to Thomas and Colette Curran, Jim was raised and educated in Mauston at St. Patrick's School and Mauston Area High School graduating in 1973. He graduated from Marquette University in 1977 with a BS degree from the College of Business Administration specializing in areas of Accounting and Finance. In March of 1977 he was thrilled to cheer on his beloved Marquette Warriors when they won the NCAA Championship. On July 18, 1981 he married his lifelong love and a fellow MU grad, Marla Lehman, in Park Ridge, IL. Jim's greatest joy in life was his love of family and spending time fishing, golfing, hunting and passing down his love of the outdoors and the Green Bay Packers to his four sons. His deep Catholic faith was evident in everything he did.
His professional career began in Milwaukee at the Marine Bank in 1977 as an accountant. Jim moved to different Marine Bank areas including Marinebanc Leasing Company, Plaza Building Management Corp, CFO of Marine Bancard Corp. and Marine Trust Company, first as a VP and Manager of the Tax Department, then promoted to VP and Manager at Bank One Wisconsin Trust Company in Green Bay, WI. His promotion and transfer to Green Bay in 1988 was to be for 5 years but Green Bay proved to be an amazing place to raise four boys and develop lifelong friendships. Jim launched his own company, Biltmore Investment Management, in 2000 in Green Bay and enjoyed sharing his financial expertise with all of his clients whom he also considered friends!
Jim is survived and missed by his loving wife of 38 years and longtime nurse and carepartner Marla, and their four sons, Patrick J. (Kristie) Curran of Mequon, WI; Philip M. Curran, Petty Officer First Class, United States Navy, of Queensbury, NY; Timothy L. Curran of Milwaukee, WI; Michael S. Curran (girlfriend Alysse Benditzky) of Milwaukee, WI. Two of his greatest joys were his grandchildren Caden and Caroline of Mequon, WI. who always brought a smile to his face!
He is further survived and missed by his siblings, Janet (Dr. Robert) Margolis of Arden Hills, MN; William (Joelle) Curran of Mauston, WI; Dr. Mark (Mary) Curran of Portage, WI; Catherine (John) Orton of Mauston, WI and Judge Paul (Gail Carlson) Curran of Mauston, WI. Survived and missed also by his wife's family, Barbara Elkins of Park Ridge, IL; Susan (Per) Tetzlaff of Old Greenwich, CT and Lisa Lehman of Fitchburg, WI. Jim's extended family also includes his 18 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. We will always be thankful for Jim's father-in-law, Dr. Raymond J. Lehman of Park Ridge, IL for his many years of wisdom and friendship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, The Honorable Thomas J. Curran and Colette M. (Saether) Curran and his mother-in-law Linda M. (Picerno) Lehman.
Family and friends may visit at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay (Allouez) on Thursday, January 16, from 4-7pm. Visitation will continue Friday morning at the church from 8:00am until 10:45am. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00am. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Jim's name to Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, DePere, WI 54115 and Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, WI 54301.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020